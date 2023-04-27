EQUIPMENT has been fenced off and bark chips are being swept up as work begins to upgrade a popular playground.
It'll soon be safe to wear sandals to the Tamworth Regional Playground on Kable Avenue, with work under way to replace bark chips with rubber soft fall.
The $300,000 project, which will see sections of the playground fenced off as work progresses, kicked off this week.
The area around the flying fox is already 'out of bounds'. It will be followed by the infant play area, and then the junior play section during the six week work period.
READ ALSO:
Tamworth Regional Council's manager of sport and recreation Paul Kelly said the upgrades would be a "real benefit to the community".
"It's great that we have a playground that is in such a high demand, and used as much as it is," he said.
"However, that has meant the current pine bark soft fall is not the most cost-effective choice."
He said the bark often gets "kicked around" and that requires daily maintenance.
It's anticipated the rubber soft fall will also make the play area more accessible for prams and wheelchairs.
Council is also hoping the upgrades help save on substantial maintenance costs, with the organisation employing two staff to inspect, rake and clean the bark off paths and pavements for one hour-a-day, seven days-a-week.
Those staff members will continue to work across other parks, playgrounds and recreational spaces within the CBD.
The playground upgrade was given the green light by council in a closed meeting last year, where the contract for the work was awarded to Sydney-based company Wetpour Safety Surface Specialists.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.