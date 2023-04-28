The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Bruce Anthony Coss found not guilty of murdering Darren Royce Willis in Bingara in 2010

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated April 28 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren Royce Willis, left, went missing in 2010. Bruce Anthony Coss, pictured right, was arrested after a renewed investigation into the disappearance in 2019. Pictures supplied by NSW Police
Darren Royce Willis, left, went missing in 2010. Bruce Anthony Coss, pictured right, was arrested after a renewed investigation into the disappearance in 2019. Pictures supplied by NSW Police

A BINGARA man has been found not guilty of murdering his neighbour more than a decade ago after a lengthy trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.