A BINGARA man has been found not guilty of murdering his neighbour more than a decade ago after a lengthy trial.
Bruce Anthony Coss was seated in the dock of the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney on Friday morning when the judgement was handed down for the 2010 allegation of killing Darren Royce Willis.
Justice Hament Dhanji found Coss not guilty of bludgeoning the 45-year-old - who was his neighbour and associate - to death in December, 2010, in Bingara.
The trial was sensationally delayed last year after a Bingara local discovered the partial remains of Mr Willis.
Skull fragments were located at the bottom of a waterfall in Doctors Creek, near Bingara.
READ ALSO:
The elderly farmer had gone looking at the area, after publicity of the trial. He told the court he had previously remembered seeing a bone when he was looking for missing cattle many years ago.
Police were alerted and detectives scoured the area across several searches and uncovered numerous bones, which were later confirmed to be Mr Willis' remains.
Defence barrister Michael King disputed the Crown's case, pulling apart witness evidence and the forensic "evidence that was lost to us" through the passage of time.
Coss was arrested in 2019 after a fresh investigation into Mr Willis' disappearance by detectives from Moree, and had pleaded not guilty to murder. He had maintained his innocence throughout the police investigation and trial.
Justice Dhanji, after hearing evidence throughout the trial in both Moree and Sydney, gave his reasons in a judgement spanning just over an hour.
The judgement was handed down in front of family and friends of the accused and deceased, as well as New England detectives.
Justice Dhanji said he "could not be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt of the guilt" of the accused, and found him not guilty on the lone charge of murder.
Coss, who has been on bail for more than a year, walked from court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.