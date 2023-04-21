Scone gelding Banju has produced a dominant performance to capture the $200,000 Tamworth Cup (1400m).
Aaron Bullock piloted the Lyle Chandler-trained six-year-old to victory over the Rodney Northam-trained High Court (Grant Buckley). The winning margin was just over a length.
The Cameron Crockett-trained Commando Hunt (Reece Jones) was a further half a length back in third place.
All three horses are trained at Scone.
"He's a real trier," Chandler said of Banju, who powered home down the middle of the track.
"Thanks very much to Aaron," Chandler added. "I think he's king of the castle around here. He's such a great rider, as proven today.
"And it was just nice to see Banju do it again."
Banju, who has eight wins from 25 starts for $577,000 in prize money, paid $8.50 for the win (TAB fixed odds).
The venerable race - a qualifier for The Big Dance, a $2 million race staged at Randwick on November 7 - attracted a host of big-name trainers including several Sydney identities such as Gai Waterhouse and Gerald Ryan.
The best placed of the Sydney brigade was by the Ryan and the Sterling Alexiou-trained Cisco Bay (Robbie Dolan), who finished fifth - 3.7 lengths behind the winner.
Loch Eagle, the Kris Lees-trained pre-race favourite, came fourth.
Of the three Tamworth runners in the field, the Cody Morgan-trained Criaderas fared best, finishing in 10th place - more than six lengths behind Banju.
Morgan's other runner, Liguate, finished in 11th place, two spots ahead of the Jacob Perrett-trained Epic Ranger.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
