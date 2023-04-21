The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Basketball

Basketball: Tamworth Thunderbolts women to play first round against Coffs Harbour

By Zac Lowe
April 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sami Schuberth will captain the Thunderbolts for the second straight season in 2023, alongside Tshinta Knox. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Sami Schuberth will captain the Thunderbolts for the second straight season in 2023, alongside Tshinta Knox. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Leadership in sport is, fundamentally, a matter of figuring out how to get the best out of the rest of the team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.