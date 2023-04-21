Leadership in sport is, fundamentally, a matter of figuring out how to get the best out of the rest of the team.
To that end, Thunderbolts coach Dave McCubbin has appointed two players to the captaincy ahead of their first round clash against the Coffs Harbour Suns this weekend, in the hopes that their complimentary strengths will work in tandem.
"I've selected a leadership group between Sami Schuberth and Tshinta Knox, who have been in the state league program for quite a few years now," McCubbin said.
"I'm looking to them to lead the floor and be my floor generals, so to speak. I think they can get a lot out of the team."
It will be Schuberth's second year as captain, after she formed one third of the leadership trio in last year's women's side.
"Sami's a very out-there type of person, where Tshinta's a bit more laidback and maybe a bit easier for the players to talk to," McCubbin said.
"I wanted to cover both dynamics."
The dual captains will face a daunting outfit on Saturday, in the 2022 grand finalists who McCubbin said are "always a hard team".
But that said, he doesn't know exactly what kind of challenge they will bring.
"With what I've heard, with a couple of players pulling out of Coffs Harbour, I don't know what to expect," McCubbin said.
"But we're going to expect them to be stiff competition. We're not going to take them lightly, that's for sure."
Against what will likely be very strong opposition, McCubbin simply hopes his side will display a "no-give-up attitude", and will "be competitive for the whole 40 minutes".
While there will likely be some rust and players taking time to adjust to the level of play required at state league, he believes that this side could ultimately push for a place in finals.
"I believe we've got the calibre of players there that could carry us into finals," McCubbin said.
"We've got a couple of juniors coming in that were in the under 18s last year, and we've picked up a rather tall girl from netball. It's her first year of basketball, but she's definitely going to be an asset."
