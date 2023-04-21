He led his country on the biggest stage in world sport, now Nathan Thomas' contribution to water polo is being indelibly recognised.
The Tamworth High alumnus and dual Olympian has been unveiled as one of the inductees into the Water Polo Australia (WPA) Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame recognises those individuals who have made an exceptional contribution over an extended period of time to water polo as a player, administrator, coach, referee or in another capacity.
Making his Olympics debut on home soil in 2000, Thomas became Australia's first Indigenous water polo Olympian. Four years' later, he again made history, becoming the first Indigenous player to captain a national water polo team.
In a career that spanned two Olympics, two World Cups and four World Championships, he was capped 319 times for his country.
Post-playing career he gravitated to coaching and took the UTS Balmain under 16 and under 14 girls to three gold medals and a bronze at the National Championships in 2016 and 2017.
Away from the pool deck, Thomas is the Co-Chair of the WPA Reconciliation Action Plan Working Group and is also on the Australian Olympic Committee's Indigenous Advisory Committee.
He will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame at the WPA annual awards to be held in Sydney on Friday April 28.
