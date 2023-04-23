RSL Tamworth sub-branch president David Howells wants people to remember ANZAC day is a time of commemorations, rather than celebrations.
"If people see someone wearing medals, or a uniform, they should thank them for their service," Mr Howells said.
"Because these people have volunteered or done service for the country, whether they've been overseas or stayed."
With about 200 veterans in the Tamworth march on Tuesday, there will be plenty of ribbons and medals on display.
All those with medals pinned to the left side of their jackets are current or former servicemen and women.
Those who wear medals on the right side of their jackets are family members.
However, there is more nuance, as all medals worn on the left side also represent national awards, and all worn on the right side also represent state awards.
The higher award is also worn closer to the heart and in descending order.
Mr Howells is a former Australian army medic who served a three-month stint in Malaysia in 1984 where he was injured as part of his six years' service.
They have to show an exceptional service for the Victoria Cross- David Howells
He has been with the Tamworth RSL sub-branch for a number of years since leaving the Royal Australian Army Medical Corps.
His highest award that he will be wearing closest to his heart on his left jacket is the Australian Service Medal for South East Asia, followed by an Australian medal for his services to disabled sport that he received outside of his army service, and an ADF medal that all personnel receive after four years service.
"It's a solemn occasion to remember those who have gone before us and those who are still serving and to recognise the sacrifices of service."
