A person's early 20s are often spent working out who they are and what they want from life.
That is exactly where Tamworth resident Flynn Bowyer finds himself in 2023. And, to that end, he hopes rugby league will help enlighten him.
The 21-year-old played union with the Tamworth Pirates since his family moved to town five years ago.
But this year, Bowyer wanted to expand his horizons and meet new people. After some thought, he figured he could tick off both goals with a code switch, so he made the move to the North Tamworth Bears at the urging of some mates in the club.
"[I was after] new faces, new change, and another challenge," Bowyer said.
"And I wanted to learn another ball game ... there's a lot more to it than you might think. I just wanted change and a new challenge, I suppose."
The Walgett product grew up enveloped in the world of rugby league, but made his initial switch to union after beginning boarding school at Kinross Wolaroi School in Orange, where "rugby league wasn't an option".
After his family relocated to Tamworth for his father's work, Bowyer signed up with the Pirates to continue playing rugby.
But, he said, seeking out the club was also his way of laying down roots in a new community.
"If you move to a new town, they reckon you find a football club and that's how you meet people," Bowyer said.
"That's definitely worked, I still have mates at Pirates and I have new ones at Norths now, which is great."
Having thoroughly enjoyed his first few months at North Tamworth, Bowyer has also settled into life on the wing.
He had some experience playing in the position with the Pirates, but during his career Bowyer has primarily played as a halfback, five-eighth, or fullback.
But Bears coach Paul Boyce wanted the young newcomer out wide, and after he produced two tries in their first-round defeat to Boggabri on Saturday, the switch looks to have been worthwhile.
"I thought it was a solid performance," Boyce said.
"He finished a couple of tries off well, he was unlucky not to get a third. It was a good start, there's certainly things that he needs to improve on, but he's got a really good attitude and he's really coachable.
"He's fitted in well with the club."
With what Boyce expects to be a tough match against the Kootingal Roosters coming this Saturday night, Bowyer has another opportunity to prove his value to the side.
After starting a new job with George's Concrete Pumping just prior to Christmas, which he is "really enjoying", Bowyer finds himself in a good place.
He is employed on a casual basis, which allows him the freedom to dive headfirst into rugby league with no concerns about availability. And with the Bears, he hopes to take every opportunity that comes his way.
"At the start of the year, I wasn't really sure what I wanted to do," Bowyer said.
"I went into the preseason just to challenge myself and see where that takes me. I'll work hard and see what happens around new faces, new people, and new experiences.
"Hopefully it'll open up some new opportunities."
