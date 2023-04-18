IN a bid to secure affordable housing for the future, one council has its sights set on two parcels of agricultural land.
Gunnedah Shire councillors will come to a decision on Wednesday about whether or not to push ahead with plans to rezone paddocks on Bushs Lane into residential land.
According to a report set to go before council, the rezoning will allow for "large lot residential development" in a "well located area".
The parcels of land are located at 170 and 210 Bushs Lane.
It's proposed rezoning land at 170 Bushs Lane will allow for minimun lot sizes of 1.2 hectares.
The site contains a single residence and has previously been used as a hobby farm.
Lots at 210 Bushs Lane will be a minimum of 9,000 square metres if the rezoning is approved.
The site is currently used for cattle grazing and fodder crops and is located next to a former open cut and underground coal mine.
Remediation works are being carried out, and the land has been deemed "suitable", according to the report.
But before any development can go ahead, water worries will need to be considered.
The report reveals supplying water to the two proposed developments from Gallens Reservoir is "not viable" due to elevation and pump capacity.
"The additional demand on Gallens Reservoir due to the proposed planning proposal will not be acceptable," the report says.
And the construction of a new reservoir, which would adequately service the development, isn't scheduled until 2029.
Instead, council will require the developer to enter a 'Voluntary Planning Agreement' and pay to improve the pump capacity at Links Road Reservoir to bring the proposed upgrades to the water infrastructure forward.
The draft agreement will be placed on public exhibition for 28 days.
If the rezoning gets the green light, the plans and agreement will be submitted to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for a 'gateway determination' - a document outlining any further studies and requirements.
The decision comes after Tamworth Regional Council voted to rezone land on Manilla Road to make way for almost 900 new dwellings.
The Stratheden Estate, on the corner of Manilla Road and Browns Lane, is slated to include varying lot sizes, parks and playgrounds to help meet the need for diverse housing options.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
