The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health

Tamworth: Bulk billing only offered by Prime Medic, Cleanbill Health of the Nation report finds

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
April 18 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Medic national manager Nicholas Taylor, based in Tamworth, said the service can only offer bulk billing outside of regular hours. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Prime Medic national manager Nicholas Taylor, based in Tamworth, said the service can only offer bulk billing outside of regular hours. Picture by Gareth Gardner

JUST seven clinics in the New England region offer bulk billing to adults, according to a report calling itself the first comprehensive survey of GP clinic availabilities and billing practices in Australian history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.