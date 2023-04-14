THE Uniting Church's Fair Treatment campaign has left Tamworth with work to do, and the motivation to do it.
The group visited the city to figure out what it would take to secure funding for alcohol and other drugs services.
A peer mentoring program, a residential rehab with local detox, and a culturally appropriate trauma-informed wellness centre are the campaign's pledges.
Next steps are to apply for a grant from the funding pool announced by the former government of $385 million in response to the ICE Inquiry.
READ MORE:
Social justice lead for the campaign Alex Hogan said the group met with First Nations communities, council, corrections, social services and alcohol and other drugs services sectors locally.
A challenge outside of the possibility funding won't be granted, she said, is that stigma surrounding drug use and dependency will keep the campaign profile low.
"We need to think about how we support and help people and treat them with dignity and respect," she said.
While the Fair Treatment campaign was successful in getting funding allocated for a rehabilitation centre in Dubbo, MP Kevin Anderson said the project has been stuck in the planning process.
He has campaigned for the old Banksia Mental Health Unit to be converted into a rehabilitation centre.
"I've been pushing for funding for a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility for Tamworth for some time," he said.
Among attendees at a Fair Treatment special briefing was Tamworth mayor Russell Webb, who supports the campaign.
It's not suitable for residents in a city the size of Tamworth to have to travel for in-house rehab, he said.
In terms of securing funding, he said it won't be just about funding, it will also be about staffing the facility.
"How do we actually find the people to come out here? We're struggling at the moment with the needs we've already got," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.