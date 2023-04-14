The City of Light: Next Gen event is set to be electrifying, as Tamworth celebrates 135 years of light.
The event will be held on Friday, April 21 and will showcase the city's vibrant history and connection to light through various installations.
"We're making sure the night is about us looking at all parts of our heritage," Arts North West Executive Director Lauren Mackley said.
"But also our future, as how we use light in such a different way now, to our street lights that we were once so thankful for."
The street event will see Fitzroy Plaza lit up to show how technological advances have changed how we use light, from fairy light gardens and interactive LED's, to blu light activities for the whole family.
The event will be run in partnership with Tamworth Regional Council and Arts North West as part of Heritage Week activities.
A highlight will be three large scale animation artworks, that will be projected onto buildings in the CBD.
The animations are being created by local artists Daniel Stanley and Gomeroi man, Kayleb Waters-Sampson.
Mrs Mackley said it's especially exciting to be featuring the work of Mr Waters-Sampson, because light is so important to Gomeroi culture.
"Light is a really huge part in our first nation culture. There is so many stories about it and fire," she said.
There will also be a community stop animation projection created by students from Tamworth Regional Council After School Art Classes and Tamworth Art Academy workshops.
This will be accompanied by a projected movie of archival images sourced from the Tamworth Film and Sound Archive.
Mrs Mackley said she hopes the event not only bring the community together, but will also allow people to understand the important role that light plays in our modern society.
"I hope people stop and take the opportunity to see how much creativity and innovation is behind the progression and creation of light," she said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
