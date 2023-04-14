The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Tamworth's connection to light will be illuminated for all to see in City of Light display

RC
By Rachel Clark
April 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth regional arts and cultural advisory committee member Miranda Heckenberg and Arts North West executive director Lauren Mackley. Picture by Rachel Clark
Tamworth regional arts and cultural advisory committee member Miranda Heckenberg and Arts North West executive director Lauren Mackley. Picture by Rachel Clark

The City of Light: Next Gen event is set to be electrifying, as Tamworth celebrates 135 years of light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.