THE final count of votes from the state election has been revealed with Kevin Anderson taking more than half the number of votes across the Tamworth electorate.
The NSW Electoral Commission (NSWEC) released the count numbers on Thursday, April 13, after the distribution of preferences was completed.
Mr Anderson - the incumbent Nationals MP - collected a total of 27,333 votes, and has embarked on his fourth term as member for Tamworth with 51.69 per cent of votes across the electorate.
Independent candidate Mark Rodda was second after he rustled up 10,418 votes, or 19.70 per cent.
This was followed by ALP Kate McGrath with 6,864 votes and 12.98 per cent of the share of votes; and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Matthew Scanlan with 3,705 and 7.01 per cent.
Further down the list in fifth place was Greens' candidate Ryan Brooke with 1,786 and 3.38 per cent; followed by Legalise Cannabis Party with 1,554 and 2.94 per cent; Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP) with 887 and 1.68 per cent; and Sustainable Australia Party with 328 and 0.62 per cent.
In a repeat of the last election, Mr Anderson won every polling centre, but just scraped by at Nundle Public School by 27 votes. Mr Rodda picked up 111 votes to Mr Anderson's 138.
Early voting made up a decent portion of the tally, with 21,456 in pre-polls, and 25,322 formal votes in voting centres.
In the Tamworth early voting centre, the Member for Tamworth notched 6,485 votes, while runner up Mr Rodda received 2,874.
Mr Anderson won 12,590 first preference votes at voting centres on election day, and 11,751 in early voting booths. Mr Rodda picked up 4,942 votes in voting centres, and 4,449 before election day.
Mr Anderson received 1,624 postal votes and Mr Rodda got 618.
There were 1,271 donkey votes across the Tamworth electorate, according to the final count.
The Tamworth state district election manager said ballots went through two separate counts including an initial manual count, and the official count which is a data entry. During the data entry, preferences from all ballot papers were entered into the NSWEC's computerised count system.
The NSWEC will officially announce results as soon as practicable after 5pm, Friday, April 14.
The space between the release of the final tally on Thursday and the announcement on Friday allows for a request for a recount of the ballot papers.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
