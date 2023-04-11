NO charges have yet been levelled against the driver of a car which allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian in South Tamworth overnight.
Emergency service crews were called to Woodward Avenue at around 11:30pm on Monday night, after reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car.
The 31-year-old man was in a critical condition and passed away at Tamworth hospital.
Oxley police Inspector Michael Moy said officers were notified of the collision by a member of the public.
The driver, a 46-year-old woman, had also reported the crash.
"The driver initially thought they had collided with something in that area and notified the police as well," he said.
The woman was not injured, but she was taken to Tamworth hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.
"The driver will be interviewed regarding the circumstances of the crash," Inspector Moy said.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway after officers "made observations" at the scene, a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Police are making inquiries for any video footage of the crash, Inspector Moy said.
The fatality takes the death toll to seven lives lost on the roads across the state during the Easter long weekend.
Across the Oxley and New England Districts, police issued 230 speeding fines and 212 infringement notices for other offences.
Tess Kelly
