A MEETING place to share Indigenous art, culture and stories with the community is set to paint the city with creativity.
When Amy Allerton, and husband Rick, started a new business just a month before the world went into lockdown, the couple couldn't turn down another "extremely spontaneous" and "unplanned opportunity".
Indigico Creative is set to open its first studio and shopfront, on the corner of Brisbane and Dowe streets later this month, with the vision of fostering a safe place for First Nations people to share their art.
"I think it really helps with creating unity and respect within the community," Ms Allerton said.
READ ALSO:
"It's a shared culture, it doesn't just belong to First Nations people, it's everyone's to learn from."
The new studio will feature and sell canvas artworks, clothing, woven jewellery and home decor, and native bush foods from Frist Nations creators across the region.
The proud Gumbaynggirr and Bundjalung woman, who was born and raised on Gomeroi country, said 'Paint and Yarn' classes, a spin on the popular 'Paint and Sip' concept, will also be a way to share culture.
The artist said instead of everyone following along and painting the same image, participants will listen to a dream story and then create something inspired by what they've heard.
"This is really an opportunity for First Nations people to take up space and have visibility," she said.
"I think we can always do with more of that."
The studio will also be a one-stop-shop, with business cards and brochures for other "incredible businesses" on display.
"People can find out who else is out there, who is sharing our culture and inviting people to come and experience it," Ms Allerton said.
Bookings for videography, photography, graphic design and commissions will also be available at the new space, which the couple had previously offered from a little studio in their backyard.
Indigico Creative Studio officially opens on April 29.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.