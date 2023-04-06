With the Tamworth Heritage Festival coming upon us from April 12 - 23 Tamworth Regional gallery is excited to share some of the upcoming exhibitions which celebrate our heritage.
Museums use objects to tell stories. It sounds simple but it's complicated.
Objects can tell multiple stories from many points of view. So, who chooses the story? Which story is the truth? In museums, curators choose an interpretation but 1X4 turns this upside down.
Each object in this exhibition tells four distinct stories. You can listen to or read each of the four stories ... or some ... or none and just enjoy the beauty of the objects. Every story is the truth and a valid way to view the object, but they are all different.
Developed by Newcastle Museum, rather than labels on a wall, the secrets of 1X4 are revealed via your mobile phone or tablet. If you would like to delve deeper, pack your headphone for an audio tour.
1x4 will be on exhibition from Saturday April 8 until Sunday June 18.
After Australian service personnel returned from World War One, the impacts of the mass casualties and wounded were felt by the tens of thousands of veterans, widows and children left behind. This sparked those that had returned to help, and Legacy was born. The first clubs were formed in Hobart and Melbourne in 1923, and 25 years later in 1948 Tamworth's club began.
As Australia continued to be impacted by further conflicts with World War Two, Korea and Vietnam, the need of those left behind grew, and modern conflicts in the 1990s and 2000s saw Legacy's focus shift to the recognition of post-traumatic stress disorder and the lifelong impacts on returned service personnel.
Join the Tamworth Regional Museums as they explore the local impact of Legacy in celebration of its 100th anniversary in Australia and 75 years in Tamworth with Centenary of Legacy from Friday April 14 until Sunday June 18.
A combined exhibition opening for these exhibitions and of Looking at Gold will take place on Thursday 13 April from 6pm at Tamworth Regional Gallery.
