AN accountant from Tamworth took out grand champion parader at Sydney Royal 2023 on Wednesday.
Sarah Rayner, 23, was awarded champion open parader before taking out the top spot over school paraders competition champion Caitlin Adam, Kinross Wolaroi School, and the RAS/AgShows NSW beef cattle paraders final champion Paige Hatton, Bathurst.
Ms Rayner was awarded the Patrick Keast memorial perpetual trophy donated by Beverley and Fleur Keast.
Alongside being an accountant for Forsyths in their Coonabarabran office Ms Rayner runs her own Shorthorn stud Kidman Downs.
Originally from Tasmania she has been showing cattle since 2014 and started the stud in 2016 before relocating to Tamworth three years ago.
In 2023 she has her first stud bull at Sydney Royal.
Ms Rayner said moving forward with her partner Lachie they are continuing to expand their Shorthorns and keep breeding as well as continuing to show cattle.
Judge Matt Sowden, Kingaroy, QLD, said her presentation was immaculate and she kept the bulls head up.
Mr Sowden said despite a few of the other bulls in the ring playing up Ms Rayner gave herself plenty of room to keep her bull staying calm the whole time.
Ms Rayner was awarded champion open parader over reserve champion Indi Hilder, Wagga Wagga.
Mr Sowden said Ms Hilder had her bull presented beautifully and kept his head up.
In the school parader competition Mr Sowden said champion Caitlin Adam knew everything about her steer.
"She had a good bond with her steer," he said.
"You can't take anything away from her."
The reserve champion was Tia Thomas, Frensham, who Mr Sowden said her presentation was spot on for both herself and her animal and had clean changeovers.
In the RAS/AgShows NSW beef cattle paraders Mr Sowden said it was like splitting hairs to decide the champion of the 11 heat winners with Paige Hatton taking the top spot.
In her heat Mr Sowden said Ms Hatton was the clear winner.
"She demanded attention straight away," he said.
Reserve champion Jemima Nugent, Wagga Wagga, was also described as a clear winner by Mr Sowden in her heat.
He said she connected with her heifer, maintained proper eye contact and kept her distance from the heifer in front.
In the junior paraders Hayden Tarlinton, Bannister, Mia Mackay, and Lucy Taylor, placed first in each of their heats.
