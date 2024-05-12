'Honoured and privileged': Thrift's welcome surprise comes on short notice

When Harrison Thrift first saw his name on the Group 4 under 18s team sheet, he was excited.
The 17-year-old was no stranger to representative sides, having earned a place in the Greater Northern Tigers' ranks more than once in recent years.
But come the days leading in to the game, he got some unexpected news.
When the squads were released, Dusty Wyrzykowski was listed as captain. But last week, he broke his hand during a game for Farrer and was forced out of the Tri Series.
"To have the captaincy dropped on me, I was pretty honoured and privileged," Thrift said.
"It was pretty special, I told my parents straight after. They were proud of me."
Wyrzykowski was not the only significant loss for Group 4. Braydon Allan and Jordan Hamlin (who both co-captain Thrift in Dungowan Cowboys colours) were ruled out as well.
"We had a lot of experienced players out," Thrift said.
"Jordie Hamlin, Braydo Allan, they're really good players and very experienced."
With several of their most (relatively) weathered and dangerous names unavailable, Group 4 coach Lad Jones explained that the fullback was a natural choice to step into the leadership role.
"The boys have got good respect for him," Jones said.
"He's experienced, too. He's been around footy for a while, been in and around the Northern division stuff. And he's a good bloke off the field, too. The boys respect him."
While Thrift was eager to make the most of his latest opportunity, it was nonetheless a high-stakes time to make his captaincy debut.
But the Tamworth product, who was named the Farrer First XIII vice captain under Hamlin this season, led the side to a victory against Group 19 in their first game, and a hard-fought defeat against Group 21 in the decider for the Tri Series title.
"I really enjoyed getting out with the boys," Thrift said.
"It was a good day, we had a bit of fun ... I knew Group 21 was going to be a strong side, because I was in the Tigers squad with a lot of those boys. That Tigers team made the grand final of the Laurie Daly Cup."
In Year 12 at Farrer, Thrift has no specific plans for 2025 - although pursuing footy is his main focus.
And, he told the Leader, he considers himself lucky to have attended the school, which is fast developing a reputation as the premier rugby league nursery in the North West.
"In primary school, I always wanted to go to Farrer," Thrift said.
"I'd always heard that they have a strong side, and they get to play in the best competitions. So I feel like it was a good opportunity for me to progress my footy, and I got to meet a lot of good mates on the way."
But he is too thoughtful to chase his dream without a contingency plan. So what will he do if footy doesn't pan out?
"I want to go to uni and study sport and exercise science. Anything health-related," Thrift said.
No matter where life takes him, sport will be involved.
