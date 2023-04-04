The Northern Daily Leader
On by Cira is an unmissable and powerful new production infused with fierce humanity and exceptional acrobatics

By Theatre Talk
Updated April 4 2023 - 11:26am, first published 11:00am
On by Circa is circus at its contemporary best
On By Circa

Over the past two decades, Circa has forged a reputation as the most audacious circus on the plant. Now, for the first time, Tamworth audiences get to experience this globally renowned Brisbane-based company as they present their newest creation, On by Cira.

