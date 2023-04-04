On by Circa is circus at its contemporary best

Over the past two decades, Circa has forged a reputation as the most audacious circus on the plant. Now, for the first time, Tamworth audiences get to experience this globally renowned Brisbane-based company as they present their newest creation, On by Cira.
Created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, with a pulsating score from Melbourne composer Jethro Woodward and striking lighting design from Paul Jackson, On by Cira is an unmissable and powerful new production infused with fierce humanity and exceptional acrobatics.
A chance encounter. A touch. An improbable connection. On by Cira follows eight strangers whose lives cross in the courtyard of an apartment block. Over the course of a single night they will fight, love, laugh and find moments of beauty and transcendence.
At the Capitol Theatre for one show only - Thursday 6 April.
Don McLean is one of the most iconic in popular culture, most recognised for his song American Pie - a ballad about the deterioration of teenage culture in America and the loss of innocence. A song which has been named by RIAA as one of the top five songs of the 20th century.
Often viewed as one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history, Don McLean has had a string of mega-hits such as Vincent, Castles In The Air and many many more. The huge catalogue of songs has been recorded Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban and countless others.
Andrew Farris (INXS) is the support act this show. And when you think things are slowing down - not for Don - who in 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of American Pie with a world tour. Sit back, relax and take a walk down memory lane as you enjoy the hits from the past 50 years.
Take a walk down memory lane and celebrate the 50 years of Don McLean music. Join us at the Town Hall Friday 14 April.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
