The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I didn't see it coming': Group 4 end 'great' Tri Series with heavy defeat

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 12 2024 - 7:44pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree Boars star Brenton Cochrane excelled for Group 4 throughout the Tri Series and earned the praise of coach Peter Stevens. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Moree Boars star Brenton Cochrane excelled for Group 4 throughout the Tri Series and earned the praise of coach Peter Stevens. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Standing in the middle of the fast-emptying Scully Park playing field this evening, Peter Stevens looked slightly shellshocked.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.