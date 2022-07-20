EFFORTS to widen a notoriously dangerous corner of Davidsons Lane at Moore Creek have begun this week as part of a wider safety initiative to reduce accidents on local roads.
Tamworth Regional Council secured $2 million for the project through the federal government's Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program in 2020.
On Wednesday, mayor Russell Webb announced the council will match that funding and pitch in $2 million for dangerous corners, culverts and intersections between Moonbi and Hallsville.
Once Davidsons Lane upgrades are complete, Upper Moore Creek Road and Moonbi Gap Road will be next on the list.
Cr Webb said the tight corners on Davidsons Lane have been "a bone of contention for many, many years".
"The community that travel this road really need to have a safer road," he said.
"Where we're standing now, I've driven through here and seen so many cars go off the road and through the rail on the other side of the road."
As Moore Creek continues to grow, the road network surrounding the booming suburb is getting more use, Cr Webb said.
"Now, a lot of people are moving out this way, and it's up to us to make sure the road infrastructure that services our communities out here is up to scratch and safe," he said.
New England MP Barnaby Joyce said he had been fighting for the upgrades for some time, but secured the first half of the funds in 2020 when he was in government.
"Just because the government changed, doesn't mean the delivery stops," he said.
"It's a road I use all the time when I'm heading out towards Baradine and Dubbo. I don't drive through Tamworth, I make sure that I speed along through here. It saves me about 15 to 20 minutes. And this is one of the notorious corners.
"The city of Tamworth is growing, and we've got to upgrade the infrastructure to keep up with it."
Road works along Davidsons Lane will take place between 7am and 5pm, with traffic control in place.
The project is expected to be completed by mid-2023.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
