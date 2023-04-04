Their appearance over Tamworth was cancelled in 2022 due to bad weather, but now a new date has been set for the return of the Skywhales.
Skywhales: Every Heart Sings was originally created by Canberra-born artist Patricia Piccinini to mark Canberra's centenary in 2023.
Since then, the giant whale-like floating sculptures have generated interest and inspiration throughout their travels across the globe.
Director of Tamworth Regional Gallery and Museums Bridget Guthrie said she strongly encouraged families and friends within the region to be a part of the "wonder and awe that surrounds the exhibition".
Viewers are encouraged to head to Bicentennial Park on Kable Avenue to witness the magic surrounding each hot air balloon inflation from 5:15am on May 6.
Skywhalepapa and Skywhale will take off once there is light in the sky.
For more information on this event, head to the Tamworth Regional Gallery's "Skywhales" section of their events page at https://tamworthregionalgallery.com.au/kms/events/Events
