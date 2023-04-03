As Saturday afternoon drew to a close, Robbie Gregg got a feeling of deja vu.
The Kingswood Krows captain watched Moore Creek Marlins batter Dean Hoy walk out towards the end of the second innings in the Peel Valley Bush Cricket grand final, and knew things could go very wrong.
"He came back in with about eight overs to go, and they needed around 70," Gregg said.
"Dean had actually won a game like that against us the first time we played against them ... so we're a bit concerned that we're going to cop that again."
Thankfully, Mark Stephens found a gap in Hoy's defenses with his first ball of the day, which brought the opening batter's innings and the match to a close.
"When we lost to them earlier in the season, we lost our composure a little bit," Gregg said.
"Without doubt, Dean played a great innings that day. But when we got into that situation [on Saturday], we understood that we'd been there before and what we could do better."
That ball from Stephens ended Moore Creek's (previously North Tamworth) run of two premierships to a close as they sought a third-straight title.
The Krows' sterling bowling effort, which was spearheaded by eventual Man of the Match Greg Delforce (4-14), followed a batting innings of 165, which Gregg was not sure would be a defensible total.
"We were hoping that we could get somewhere in excess of 160, that would be pretty competitive," he said.
"We thought it may have been, for bush cricket, a little bit under par. Normally you're talking high hundreds or early 200s for a bush cricket game.
"But we thought 160 would get us in the game."
In reply, Moore Creek reached 2-77 and looked in control. But after drinks, Kingswood brought their spinners on and triggered a collapse for the hosts at Attunga.
They were all out for 106, which sparked ecstatic celebrations from the Krows.
"Regardless of who you're speaking to, Moore Creek have been the pinnacle since they came into the competition," Gregg said.
"They came in and won two comps straight away ... so you know if you can beat them, you go a long way to winning the comp, which is the focus we had."
