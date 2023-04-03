The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Bush Cricket: Kingswood Krows defeat Moore Creek Marlins in Peel Valley final

By Zac Lowe
Updated April 3 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kingswood Krows ended Moore Creek's dominant streak and claimed a hard-won Peel Valley Bush Cricket Premiership on Saturday. Picture by Kingswood Krows Cricket Team.
The Kingswood Krows ended Moore Creek's dominant streak and claimed a hard-won Peel Valley Bush Cricket Premiership on Saturday. Picture by Kingswood Krows Cricket Team.

As Saturday afternoon drew to a close, Robbie Gregg got a feeling of deja vu.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.