Riley Russell segued from one dream team to another.
For 90 minutes, the chalk sideline of field GA3 at Gipps Street separated the Oxley Vale Attunga central midfielder from his parenting duties.
But after the reigning premier's extended their Premier League unbeaten streak to a jaw-dropping 48 matches, following a 3-0 season-opening defeat of North Companions, the father of two returned to the embrace of his family.
Russell's Newcastle-based parents, Kazie and Dave, were not at the game. But you sense that their presence is, in a way, always with him.
Russell, who blasted two long-range stunners on Saturday, said: "I look up to my parents' relationship."
"It's definitely made me who I am today, and the parent I am," he added.
The 26-year-old carpenter's mum and dad hail from Barraba. Last month, he married former Barraba Central School student Jessie Collyer at Goonoo Goonoo Station.
The wedding came nine months after the couple, who met at the 2018 Barraba Cup, welcomed Harry into the world. Jessie has a daughter, Ruby, from a previous relationship.
"It's challenging," Russell said of parenthood. "But it's the best thing that could ever happen to you."
OVA coach Tim Coates said Russell was "a family man".
"I have been lucky enough to meet his parents, and have seen the bond between them, and the great support they are of what he does," Coates said.
After a tight first half against Northies on Saturday, Russell's opening strike changed the complexion of the contest. Felix Bruno scored Mushies' third goal via another long-range scorcher.
"It's a good feat, for sure," Russell said of the unbeaten run.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
