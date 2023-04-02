The Northern Daily Leader
New England Rugby: Tamworth finalise their 2023 preparations with hit-out against Gunnedah

SN
By Samantha Newsam
April 3 2023 - 7:00am
They might have been outmuscled and outgunned by Gunnedah in Saturday's trial at Gunnedah but Tamworth assistant coaches Phil Cook and Ben Coombes thought there were plenty of positives to take away.

