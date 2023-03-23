Tamworth Women's Shelter is set to gain from a bellydancing fundraiser.
The SharQui Bellydance Fitness Fundraiser will be held this Saturday, March 25.
All funds from the event will go towards supporting survivors of domestic violence.
A survivor herself, organiser Wendy Larkham hopes the event will not only raise awareness, but also help women to reconnect through the power of dance.
"I'm doing it to connect with other women out there who are feeling a lack of self worth," Ms Larkham said.
"To help them along their healing journey physically, mentally, and spiritually as well."
Later this year Ms Larkham will also participate in a shimmy mob, an annual flash mob to help support victims of domestic violence.
Tickets for this Saturday's event start at $10 for adults and $5 for kids. To secure a spot email Ms Larkham at shakeyourbeauty69@yahoo.com
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
