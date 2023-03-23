The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Raising funds for Tamworth women's shelter through a bellydancing class

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Event organiser and bellydance teacher Wendy Larkham. Picture supplied.

Tamworth Women's Shelter is set to gain from a bellydancing fundraiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.