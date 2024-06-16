'Today was for him': Inspired by his late grandfather, Pearson steps up

Rarely has a game of rugby league ever meant so much to Seth Pearson.
But when the 17-year-old turned up to Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday, ready to help the North Tamworth Bears under 18s in their clash against the Werris Creek Magpies, he found himself getting emotional.
"I got the honour to lead the boys out today, even though I wasn't captain," Pearson said.
"It was very special ... this game meant everything really."
Friday marked the two-year anniversary of the passing of Pearson's grandfather, Will Ah-Wing.
Although Ah-Wing was technically his maternal step-grandfather, he held a special place in the young man's heart and was a pivotal figure in his rugby league journey.
"He was always supporting me. After every game, he'd ring up and ask 'How'd you go?' if he couldn't watch," Pearson said.
"Every single game he could come down, he'd be watching. I've been in a bit of a dark place without him, so today was just for him."
The Bears wore black armbands during the game to support Pearson, and in the lead-up the young halfback felt a special performance brewing.
Little did he know just how special.
In one of the best games of the season, the Bears and Magpies produced a 36-all draw.
The pace was fast, the tackles were hard, and the kicking was exceptional - neither team missed a single conversion. To cap it off, Pearson was named North Tamworth's Players' Player for his four-try haul.
"Post-game, my voice was shaking, I had tears in my eyes," Pearson said.
"I know I did him proud, and the boys did me proud as well. My pop would have been proud of us all."
In the aftermath, Norths coach Jermain Walford said it was "100 per cent" the best his side had played all season.
"I'm just very proud," he said.
"Especially against a quality side like Werris Creek, they're the second-best side in the comp and lost by two points to Dungowan.
"Our two words that we've been living by is 'Dig deep' ... there's positive signs for the future."
The Magpies knew they could not look past the Bears, but coach Zack Leonard said his side were "a little bit heartbroken" nonetheless - particularly after an attempted field goal in the final 30 seconds bounced of the left post.
"I did expect it to be close today," he said.
"I told the boys on Thursday at training that we can't take this Norths squad lightly. I expected them to put on a good show here today."
