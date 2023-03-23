FOUR teenage boys have been denied bail in two days as part of police blitz that's been targeting break-in and property thefts.
New England Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman said the community could be assured police were working around the clock to target the latest crime spate.
Seventeen people, both adults and juveniles, have been arrested and charged since the end of February.
Strike Force Jackal has seen new England police team up with highway officers for a high-visibility blitz through the Moree area.
Officers moved on Wednesday morning, raiding a Moree home to find a 16-year-old boy.
READ ALSO:
"There are arrests occurring," Detective Chapman told the Leader.
"This is not offending that is isolated to one or two individuals, there is a number of individuals involved and we have been investigating that."
The 16-year-old is facing charges of riding in a stolen car and breaching bail.
Late on March 21, officers surrounded a home in Adelaide Street in Moree and arrested two 16-year-old boys wanted by officers.
The pair had warrants out for their arrest and were taken into custody about 10.45pm. One was charged with riding in a stolen car, while the other was charged with aggravated break-and-enter; driving a stolen car; torching property in company; and entering a building or land without consent.
In a separate operation at 7am on the same day, investigators homed in on a 16-year-old boy at another home.
He was charged with an outstanding warrant, as well as aggravated break-in while someone is home; stealing a car; riding in a stolen car; two counts of stealing from a person; larceny; trespassing; assault and other charges.
All four boys have been denied bail and remain before the courts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.