Find out who impressed selectors and is in line for a Country jersey

The region could have upwards of 30 players pulling on the NSW Country sunburnt orange and black later this year.
Following a huge weekend of Country Championships over the long weekend, the training squads for the under 14s through to Cockatoos and Corellas have been released.
Central North and New England talent features strongly throughout the various squads.
The biggest representation is in the under 18s girls with nine of the victorious Central North team (which comprised several New England players) - Bonnii Porter, Emily Dietrich, Faith Green, Georgia Pratley, Holly Ford, Lily Grieve, Regan Simpson, Scarlett Slade and Zahlie Cabot - earning call-ups.
Meanwhile five players have been named in the women's squad including Gunnedah's Piper Rankmore, Tamworth's Paige Leonard and St Albert's Tahlia (Tink) Morgan.
All three were involved in the Corellas' triumphant Australian Rugby Shield campaign in 2023.
They are joined by newcomers Cassidy Morley (Narrabri) and Emily Fear (Scone).
Former Central North junior rep Molly Kennedy also made the squad as part of a big contingent from the champion Central West side.
Quirindi's Hamish Dunbar will also be hoping to retain his jersey, after making the Cockatoos squad alongside Central North team-mate Tim McDermott and New England captain Blake Clout.
McDermott and Clout have both been in the mix in the past.
Clout was part of the extended squad last year but missed the final cut while McDermott was in the 2022 training squad but was unfortunately unable to attend the training camp.
New England's return to the colts competition after several years absence also bore fruit with St Albert's duo Jock McCormack and George Harpley, Thomas Goddard (Armidale Blues) and Darcy Booth (Barbarians) catching selectors' eyes.
Central North's Ruby Clayton and Indie Straney were meanwhile named in the 14s girls squad, Hunter Hall and Jarrod Hayne Petrus the under 15s' boys and Brodie Schutt the under 14s' boys.
The 18s squad for the boys was announced back in May, with Angus Ditchfield, Brandon Tevaga, Cooper Sheridan, Henry Blackwell (Central North) and Jack McLeod (New England) named in that.
For the juniors the highlight of their program will be the annual City v Country games, while for the senior sides it's all about the Australian Rugby Shield, which is held around late September/early October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.