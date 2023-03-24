The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth to host Melanoma March to fundraise for Melanoma Institute Australia research

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 24 2023
Adam Brook and Ron Carr are gearing up for the Melanoma March. Picture by Gareth Gardner

WITHOUT access to trial drugs and medical research, personal trainer Adam Brook is convinced he wouldn't be here today.

