The Greens promise to fund Tamworth council's proposed industry water recycling plant, tackle retrofitting houses and businesses to be more water efficient, and move into water treatment and other technologies reliant on rain. The Greens do not support building the new Dungowan Dam, and "will take what money has been allocated to the project and redirect that into repairing the existing Dungowan Dam and completing stage two of the pipeline", Mr Brooke said.

