HEALTH and education, water, energy, roads, the cost of living, political integrity, privatisation, and a fair share for the region.
Those are the main issues on the lips of candidates vying for votes from the Tamworth electorate in the NSW election. The Northern Daily Leader asked those running to share the top five promises they've made to voters while campaigning.
The following is their response, ordered by the way candidates will appear on the ballot.
Rebecca McCredie, Informed Medical Options Party, Sue Raye, Legalise Cannabis Party, and Colin Drain, Sustainable Australia Party Stop Overdevelopment Corruption, did not respond to requests.
Candidate Ryan Brooke said the Greens will legislate safe nurse-to-patient ratios, abolish the public sector wage cap, and give healthcare workers a "real pay rise". Public community health will be bolstered, he said.
Independent Mark Rodda promises to work with a new government to "fix the crisis in our health and education systems", including pay rises, addressing nurse-to-patient ratios, and filling staff deficits.
More doctors and nurses are needed in the region, Nationals Kevin Anderson said, and Tamworth needs a new school to accommodate a growing community, "and we need to convert temporary teacher positions to permanent, 15,000 more teachers across NSW by the end of the year".
Labor and Tamworth candidate Kate McGrath have committed to make 10,000 temporary teachers permanent, end overseas recruitment programs and redirect funds to recruiting teaching students. Labor's health plans include recruiting 500 paramedics to rural and regional areas, and implementing minimum and enforceable safe staffing levels.
Shooters, Fishers, and Farmers candidate Matt Scanlan promises to put money into paramedic services and bonuses for doctors moving to the region. He also plans to remove vaccine mandates in the medical system to "encourage the many people who have left the profession to come back".
The Greens promise to fund Tamworth council's proposed industry water recycling plant, tackle retrofitting houses and businesses to be more water efficient, and move into water treatment and other technologies reliant on rain. The Greens do not support building the new Dungowan Dam, and "will take what money has been allocated to the project and redirect that into repairing the existing Dungowan Dam and completing stage two of the pipeline", Mr Brooke said.
For Mr Rodda, "genuine" water security for the region means a larger slice of 100.5 GL Chaffey Dam, plus industrial quality water purification infrastructure for Tamworth's three abattoirs.
Nationals Mr Anderson said an industrial water recycling facility is needed for Tamworth, as well as increased supply through a new Dungowan Dam.
Under no circumstances should water be privatised, Shooters, Fishers, and Farmers candidate Matt Scanlan said.
"You can't drink coal, you can't eat gas," Ryan Brooke for the Greens said.
The Greens promise to phase out coal and gas by 2030 and stop the Hunter Gas pipeline. Bringing down power prices, bringing grid assets back into public ownership, getting homes off gas, and transitioning to renewables, are among Greens' priorities.
Independent Mark Rodda said the risk of contamination to biophysical strategic agricultural land and Gunnedah-Oxley basin groundwater and the town water supply of Gunnedah is too great, and Pels 1 & 12 on the Liverpool Plains must be extinguished.
The Hills of Gold wind farm has serious implications for the Nundle region, according to Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Matt Scanlan. The project will be scrapped, he said. He said under no circumstances should prime agricultural land be mined, and he would implement a permanent ban on mining the Liverpool Plains.
Incumbent Kevin Anderson for the Nationals said important upgrades to Goonoo Goonoo Road, and Port Stephens Cutting must be made, "while also continuing the flow of money to councils to fix potholes".
Labor candidate Kate McGrath promises $15 million for local roads.
If re-elected, Mr Anderson plans to continue to deliver cost of living measures like the Regional Seniors Travel Card, Regional Student and Apprentice Travel Card, and Back to School Vouchers.
"We also need to unlock land for social, affordable and market housing," he said.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Matt Scanlan promises to throw "every measure" at the cost of living in order to reduce it. "That means reducing every government expense possible to arrest this crisis," he said.
The Greens plan to mandate a 'cooling off' period for politicians before they can become corporate lobbyists in areas related to their previous roles, fund ICAC, and stop pork-barrelling.
If elected, Independent Mark Rodda promises to be an MP that won't sit on the fence, and will cross the floor when detrimental decisions are being made that impact the Tamworth electorate and rural NSW.
Mr Rodda said Tamworth needs to get a "fair share of the privatisation pie", including the completion of "unfilled election promises" such as Gunnedah Hospital, Banksia Acute Mental Health Unit, Rangari Road, Goonoo Goonoo Road Upgrades, Tamworth university, a new school, "but most importantly the people to staff those facilities".
Labor candidate Kate McGrath promises to support local organisations, and end privatisation.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
