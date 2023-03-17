The Northern Daily Leader
Malachi Towns hopes to inspire in first title match of career

By Zac Lowe
March 17 2023 - 4:30pm
Malachi Towns is a creative soul, and enjoys expressing that side of himself through boxing. Picture by Zac Lowe.

One year ago, Malachi Towns was emerging from a battle with substance abuse and depression which was triggered by the death of his best mate in 2018.

