Ballot draw announced for seat of Tamworth in NSW election

By Rachel Gray
Updated March 9 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 11:45am
NSW Electoral Commission staff conduct the ballot draw in Tamworth on Thursday morning. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Greens candidate Ryan Brooke has taken the top spot among eight on the ballot draw for Tamworth, with three new contenders announced.

