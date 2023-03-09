Greens candidate Ryan Brooke has taken the top spot among eight on the ballot draw for Tamworth, with three new contenders announced.
Rebecca McCredie from the Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP), Sue Raye from Legalise Cannabis Party and Colin Drain from the Sustainable Australia Party Stop Overdevelopment Corruption were the surprise candidates announced on Thursday morning.
The ballot draw was held at the Peel Street location by the NSW Electoral Commission in the lead-up to the March 25 state election.
Mr Brooke was drawn first for the top spot on the ballot draw for the Legislative Assembly ticket, and Ms McCredie was second with Ms Raye in third.
Independent candidate Mark Rodda drew fourth spot on the ballot, the National Party's Kevin Anderson drew fifth, Mr Drain is sixth, followed by Labor's Kate McGrath.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers' Matthew Scanlan is the final name on the ballot.
