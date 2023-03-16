A Tamworth bootscooter is toe tapping her way to England to represent Australia at the World Dance Masters competition in July.
Fourteen year old Madison Boyle qualified for the international competition last year, when she won gold at the Mayworth Australian Country Dance Festival.
Madison started dancing eight years ago, after watching Crystal Boot winner Chris Watson give a line dancing demonstration at Shopping World during the country music festival.
"I was instantly hooked," she said.
Since then she's been taking weekly classes and competing as part of Mr Watson's dance club, Dare2Dance Tamworth.
"She's progressed into an amazing dancer and a great young ambassador for our sport and our town," Mr Watson said.
Madison said she's "extremely" excited to compete, as she will not only be representing Australia but also the Tamworth community.
"I'm most excited to meet so many different people from all different places in the world, and see how really big line dancing is in the world," she said.
Local businesses have been quick to get on board too, helping to fundraise to cover the cost of the entry fee and additional travel expenses.
As for mum Amanda, she could not be more proud of her daughter's determination to succeed.
"The chance to represent Australia is just insane when you really start to think about it," Mrs Boyle said.
Aside from competing, Madison said she is just excited to share her passion with the world.
"[Line dancing] is everything. It's the people that I make friends with the community that I dance with," she said.
"It's the best thing to bring people together and have lots of fun."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
