Oxley police are appealing for help after several teenagers were seen fleeing break and enters.
Multiple homes were broken into in recent days in the Wee Waa township, in particular Rose Street.
Cash, electronic goods, keys as well as easy to carry or handheld items have been reported stolen.
Oxley police confirmed residents were home and inside a number of the houses at the time they were targeted by thieves.
Most of the offences have occurred late into the night or early in the morning over the weekend and into Monday.
An Oxley police spokesperson said several teenagers were arrested in recent weeks for property crime but investigators had stepped up their efforts, and officers were looking into a number of leads.
"A number of juveniles, described as teenagers, and of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance wearing dark clothing have been seen by residents during the commission of these offences," the spokesperson said.
"Police would urge residents to secure their premises and their vehicles, and ensure all valuables are locked away out of sight.
"We just ask the community to remain vigilant and call local police to report suspicious activity."
Police said some of the victims targeted had left their homes unlocked with doors or windows unsecured.
Anyone with information on the break-ins is urged to contact Oxley police.
