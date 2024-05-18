Faces in the crowd: All the off field action from Pirates' Family Fun Day

The bitterly cold conditions that swept through Tamworth on Saturday didn't deter the Pirates' faithful from 'getting on the ship' to help support one of their own.
Last December, stalwart Simon Trappel's youngest daughter Elsie was diagnosed with the rare genetic condition Phelan-McDermid Syndrome.
In support of Elsie and the Trappel family, they dedicated their home game against Moree as a Family Fun Day to raise awareness of the condition, and raise funds for the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation so they can continue doing the wonderful work they do.
The weather didn't quite play ball, jackets were very much the order of the day, but it didn't seem to bother the kids too much. They happily ran around and had their fill of fun with a jumping castle - complete with Pirate hat - face painting, balloons, popcorn, fairy floss and lolly bags.
The more ardent spectators were witness to three tights contests with the eight-point margin in the first grade clash the biggest of the day.
The two men's games were grand final replays and followed a similar script with the Bulls prevailing in both. They won reserve grade 24-19 before maintaining their unbeaten start to their title defence in first grade 27-19.
There was some joy for the home side with the women's 10s getting the win 32-25.
