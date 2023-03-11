The Northern Daily Leader
Ray White Tamworth director Malcolm Campbell said end to no grounds evictions will reduce rental properties

Eva Baxter
Eva Baxter
March 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Ray White director Malcolm Campbell said the amount of rental properties in the city will reduce under legislation prohibiting no ground evictions. Picture by Peter Hardin

THE END of 'no-grounds evictions' could spell the end of investors buying up Tamworth properties, a real estate agent in the city said.

