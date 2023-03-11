THE END of 'no-grounds evictions' could spell the end of investors buying up Tamworth properties, a real estate agent in the city said.
Fewer investors in the marketplace will lead to fewer rental properties, Ray White director Malcolm Campbell told the Leader.
"The rental crisis is potentially going to worsen with the proposed new legislation coming in," he said.
The Perrottet government has joined Labor and the Greens in committing to make it illegal for landlords to kick tenants on rolling leases out of their homes, if re-elected.
Mr Campbell said investors will not be prepared to run the risk of buying an investment they can't access.
The market will then consist of owner-occupiers, first home buyers, people upsizing and downsizing, he said, and lessen the need to build new homes, putting pressure on tenants as the number of rentals shrink.
The government's not building any properties to solve the rental crisis, he said.
"They're expecting the mum and dad investors to do the heavy lifting and build the properties for investments," he said.
"But yet, they're making it harder for the landlords, and putting greater deterrence in front of them."
Kerry Ann Pankhurst, New England and Western Tenants Advice and Advocacy Service service manager, said no grounds termination notices are "awful".
"It makes people really frightened about rocking the boat," she said.
Because landlords can move tenants on at whim, she said.
The Liberal government, unlike the Greens and Labor, has not committed to end fixed term termination notices, which allow landlords to issue a 30-day notice at the end of a fixed term lease.
It means in a tight market, property management will keep tenants on short term leases as a loophole, Ms Pankhurst said.
"We need to see some structural changes that will improve the availability of the stock," she said.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
