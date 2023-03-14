The Northern Daily Leader
Jacinta Leah Tighe sentenced in Tamworth court for assaulting Oxley police in Petra Avenue

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
March 15 2023 - 5:00am
The woman was sentenced in Tamworth court. File picture

TWO POLICE officers were "soaked" by a mysterious clear liquid that was thrown on them multiple times as they responded to an argument in South Tamworth.

