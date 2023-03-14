TWO POLICE officers were "soaked" by a mysterious clear liquid that was thrown on them multiple times as they responded to an argument in South Tamworth.
Jacynta Leah Tighe fronted sentencing in Tamworth Local Court this week after pleading guilty to assaulting police while they were on duty, and resisting or hindering them.
The 29-year-old was handed convictions and 10-month good behaviour orders, with added conditions, including that she is supervised by Community Corrections.
Oxley police were called to the Petra Avenue area in South Tamworth just after 8pm on February 26, after reports people were yelling in the street.
Court documents detailing the offending revealed how Tighe was holding a bottle of clear liquid at the time and as she walked back towards her house, she splashed it onto two male constables.
They pushed her back to create a gap and she claimed "it's only water".
She then "threw a large amount of the bottle's contents onto police" and then "threw a third amount of the liquid at police", according to the agreed facts.
The two officers were soaked and some of the liquid went into the mouth of one of the constables.
"The contents of the bottle is not known, although it is believed to be a mixture of liquids due to its fermented citrus smell," the facts said.
Once the people on the street had dispersed, the officers arrested Tighe.
A review of bodycam footage from the street showed she had also broken the rules of an AVO against her and she was fined $250.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
