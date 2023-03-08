TRACEY McFarlane left everything she had loved and worked for to relocate to Quirindi for her own safety, and that of her 18-month-old daughter.
With nothing but her baby and a couple of bags of clothing, she left the far south coast, and an abusive relationship behind.
"And within a fortnight, as a mum, I had to pick myself back up, and head down, bum up, keep moving," she said.
On International Women's Day, Ms McFarlane was among three winners of the Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) Award of Resilience at the TFSS Local Women's Awards.
Three years on from uprooting her life, Ms McFarlane has created the monthly Quirindi country markets, and Christmas in the Park, as the Liverpool Plains Shire Council corporate events officer, and regularly volunteers at the Lions Club in Willow Tree.
"Creating a career in local government, contributing to the community, and providing a loving, warm, and safe environment for my daughter," she said.
"I'd say that's probably the resilience part."
Although Ms McFarlane didn't reach out for help during her most challenging time, she wishes she had.
"I didn't think it was necessary, because I'm just one drop of water in an ocean full of people that are going through, or have been through the same situation," she said.
"My journey would have been easier if I had put my pride aside and reached out to community groups such as them."
While living on the far south coast, Ms McFarlane built timber furniture and operated heavy machinery in a male-dominated industry, so International Women's Day is significant to her.
"You've got to work that bit harder to show that you can do it, that you don't need to be mollycoddled, or anything like that," she said.
The TFSS Local Women's Awards, held at Tamworth Golf Club on Wednesday, March 8, celebrated women in the Tamworth community working to make a positive difference.
It is the second year the awards have been held, and the first time the resilience award has been offered, to acknowledge and pay tribute to women facing adversity, or that have come out the other side.
Tamworth Pride President Dianne Harris was named Outstanding Community Woman of the Year; Steph Cameron was awarded the Outstanding Community Businesswoman award; and Tamworth Region Youth Council member Elle Woods was awarded Outstanding Community Woman aged 16 - 24.
And Rebecca Rooney, and Kath Brown were awarded the TFSS Award of Resilience with Ms McFarlane.
TFSS CEO Belinda Kotris said rates of domestic violence in Tamworth continue to grow.
"Unfortunately, still, the reports that are coming through are just continuing to escalate," she said.
"It's around us just not taking the foot off the peddle and just being completely mindful all the time, over if you see or hear something, reach out to those people, ask the question."
Ms McFarlane is finally living the life she and her daughter deserve.
"And the things that I do for the community, my silent way of giving back and thanking them," she said.
"I don't think there's a point where it'll stop, because I'll forever be grateful."
