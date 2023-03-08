The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tenants across NSW are having to fight to get their bond back

RG
By Rachel Gray
March 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England and Western Tenants Advice and Advocacy Service's service manager KerryAnn Pankhurst says they are receiving about three calls every day about tenancy bonds.

About three tenants on average each day are phoning to ask for advice on how to get their bond back across the New England North West region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.