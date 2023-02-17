A small crowd braved furnace-like conditions at Quirindi Racecourse on Friday afternoon for the staging of the annual Quirindi Cup.
With the mercury hitting the mid-30s and no breeze to speak of, race-goers did their best to minimise their sun exposure.
Sam Taylor, Quirindi Jockey Club secretary manager, said the heat may have kept people away from the venerable event.
"We've known about the hot weather for the last week," she said.
"I'd like to think it hasn't put anybody off ... But yeah, it could impede us a little bit. It's a hot one."
The $50,000 Quirindi Cup (1600m) was won by Dubbo gelding Reward Seeker.
Trained by Michael Mulholland and ridden by Serg Lisnyy, the eight-year-old won for the first time in almost two years - beating the Jeremy Gask-trained Tim's Principal (Georgia Dobie) by almost a length.
Jousting - ridden by Jake Pracey-Holmes and trained at Tamworth by Jacob Perrett - was third.
"He's a good horse," Lisnyy said of Reward Seeker. "When I asked him, he just extend[ed] so quick."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
