2023 Quirindi Cup photos: it was a scorcher at the venerable event

Updated February 17 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 7:00pm
Kitty Sheridan, of Quirindi, Skye Avard, of Willow Tree, and Caroline Cudmore, of Quirindi, look lovely.

A small crowd braved furnace-like conditions at Quirindi Racecourse on Friday afternoon for the staging of the annual Quirindi Cup.

