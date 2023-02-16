A year into his Newcastle Knights deep dive, Mitchell Henderson has come to another key juncture in his quest for NRL glory.
As the 19-year-old Farrer alumnus prepares for the start of the new season, he has never felt more comfortable among elite company.
The playmaker - who is yet to make his NRL debut - recently emerged from a second consecutive preseason training block with the Knights' NRL squad.
"I loved it," he said of the experience. "I felt like I belonged a lot more this year - now that I've been around those boys a bit now.
"So I felt a bit more confident being myself. It was good. I enjoyed it, learnt a lot."
Last weekend in Cessnock, the 2023 version on Mitchell Henderson was on show for the first time. He wore the No 7 as the Knights' NSW Cup side beat the Newcastle Rebels rep side in a trial.
On Friday, he will again play halfback when the Knights confront the Eels in a Jersey Flegg trial.
"I'm used to the processes," he said of the Knights. "And I've been in Newcastle for a year now. So I've sort of settled in, which is good."
"It's tracking as good as I could ask for at the moment," he added.
Henderson is the eldest of Peter and Lynette's two children. The family own a picturesque Dungowan farm set among hills.
His younger brother, Charlie, has also been embraced by the Knights. Charlie, who turns 18 next month, hopes to join his brother at the club when he finishes year 12 at Farrer this year.
Like his kid brother, Henderson exudes a quiet confidence. He has passed every rugby league test put in front of him, but he exercises restraint when discussing his future prospects.
I'd like to play NSW Cup [in 2023], but it will be tough.- Mitchell Henderson
Last season was his best in the sport. He featured in an NRL trial against the Bulldogs - his first taste of NRL action - and then helped steer the Knights' under-19 SG Ball side to the finals.
Promoted to the Knights' under-21 Jersey Flegg squad, he played a full game at halfback in that competition's grand final. He also made his NSW Cup debut in 2022.
"I'd like to play NSW Cup [in 2023], but it will be tough," he said, adding that he aimed to "nail down" a Jersey Flegg spot. "Just see where it takes me."
Henderson - who recently moved into a house with three friends - does not expect to play an NRL trial this year.
"Last year I wasn't meant to do any trials - I was playing SG Ball," he said. "And someone got gastro the night before the game, so I got called up. So you honestly never know."
Peter and Lynette drilled into their boys the need to take their education seriously. As such, Henderson will soon start the second year of his teaching degree (secondary) at the University of Newcastle. He aims to become a physical education teacher.
"Ticked the first year off - passed everything," he said. "So I've got one [year] down - three to go."
Henderson - who has mentored disadvantaged youths - recently started work as a teacher's aide at the Wakefield School. The school caters for a small number of students, in years 5 to 8, who have emotional and behavioural problems.
"There's always a lot happening, which is good - it keeps you busy. So I'm loving it," he said of the new gig.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
