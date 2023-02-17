Reward Seeker's first win in almost two years was a big one.
On an oppressively hot day, the eight-year-old gelding finished strongly to win the $50,000 Quirindi Cup (1600m) late on Friday afternoon.
Trained at Dubbo by Michael Mulholland and ridden by Serg Lisnyy, Reward Seeker beat the Jeremy Gask-trained Tim's Principal (Georgia Dobie) by almost a length.
Jousting - ridden by Jake Pracey-Holmes and trained at Tamworth by Jacob Perrett - was third, just behind Tim's Principal.
An elated Lisnyy said: "He's a good horse. When I asked him, he just extend[ed] so quick."
As the field of 14 swung around the bend with 420m to run, they spread across the track.
Reward Seeker - who was third at Dubbo on January 30 after a 21-week spell - wound up down the middle.
"I just wanna cut the corner," Lisnyy said, adding: "I thought, look, I know the horse - he can improve. And he did today."
"After a long break, he come back very well," the hoop also said.
Reward Seeker's seventh win in 30 starts was worth $22,000 and took his career prize money to more than $200,000. He paid $8 for the win (TAB fixed odds).
The eight-race showcase meeting also included the $40,000 Lightning Handicap (1100m), which was won in scintillating fashion by the Cody Morgan-trained Casino Lord.
Ridden by Kelsey Lenton, the five-year-old gelding flew home down the outside to finish over the top of the Brett Robb-trained Moetta (Clayton Gallagher).
The Stirling Osland-trained Bullinachinashop (Mikayla Weir) was a more than a length away in third place.
It was Casino Lord's fifth win in 19 starts. He has now won almost $120,000 in prize money.
His Lightning Handicap win paid $5 (TAB fixed odds).
With the mercury hitting the mid-30s and no breeze to speak of, a small crowd did their best to minimise their sun exposure.
Sam Taylor, Quirindi Jockey Club secretary manager, said the heat may have kept people away from the venerable event.
"We've known about the hot weather for the last week," she said.
