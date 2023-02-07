Tamworth's Regional Playground is always a popular venue for families to get out and about and share some fun in the sun.
And the heat will be on again this weekend, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a top of 37 degrees on Saturday, rising to 39 degrees on Sunday.
So far this month it's been a story of extremes.
Sunday night the temperature dipped to a low of 7.7 degrees and probably had many of us unexpectedly reaching for a blanket.
The lowest it got in January was 12.7 degrees, and the hottest was 36.7 degrees.
Officially, we have had less than a millimetre of rain so far in February, but we are just seven days in. While 88.8mm fell during the first month of 2023.
