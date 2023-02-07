The Northern Daily Leader
Looking for Albanese - Wharf Revue returns to Capitol Theatre

By Theatre Talk
Updated February 7 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
The Wharf Revue - Looking For Albanese - The ever popular Wharf Revue is back and making its way to Capitol Theatre Tamworth on Saturday 18 February, at 8pm.

