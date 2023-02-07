The Wharf Revue - Looking For Albanese - The ever popular Wharf Revue is back and making its way to Capitol Theatre Tamworth on Saturday 18 February, at 8pm.
It's a new dawn, a new day, and a new captain at the helm of the ship of state. And what a state we're in!
Inflation, rising interest rates, conflict in Ukraine, climate disaster, culture wars, COVID 19-20-21-22-23, and a looming World War Three... Could things get any worse? Absolutely! Neighbours has finished!
The Wharf Revue - Looking for Albanese - created and written by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott and performed by Jonathan Biggins, Mandy Bishop, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott are as keen as mustard to tackling the big-picture issues!
Make sure you grab your tickets to Australia's most successful Tenor and Aria Award winner, Mark Vincent.
Mark will be performing a tribute to The 3 Tenors - Pavarotti, Domingo and Carerras plus a variety of other aria classics and musical theatre songs.
Mark Vincent - The 3 Tenors Live at Capitol Theatre Saturday 25 February at 2pm.
For information on these or other shows available at Entertainment Venues, visit entertainmentvenues.com.au, call on 6767 5200 or call into the Capitol Theatre Box Office Monday - Friday 10am to 4pm or one hour prior to a performance.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.