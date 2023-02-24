A GRASSFIRE is burning out of control near Tamworth with crews racing to the fireground on Friday afternoon.
The fire is burning off Wimborne Road at Upper Manilla and has already burnt through more than 40 hectares.
A spokesperson for the Rural Fire Service (RFS) told the Leader a fixed-wing water bombing plane was attacking the fire from above and four fire trucks were on the ground.
Extra air support from waterbombing helicopters has also been requested because water supply is a challenge for ground crews.
Crews are rapidly trying to stop the blaze - which is burning to the west - from spreading into the forest, and into inaccessible area.
The RFS said there was one isolated property in the area, but it was not under direct threat and was being protected.
The fire was sparked about 1.30pm and is still out of control.
Meanwhile, a huge blaze burning in bushland near Tamworth is expected to be declared contained on Friday night.
Helicopters have been using thermal imaging cameras to identify hot spots on the ground of the Rosedale fire at Currabubula.
An RFS spokesperson said helicopters had carried out multiple runs across the fire ground, and winched firefighters in to douse hot spots on the fire's edge.
Some out-of-area crews have also been used to trek into hard-to-reach places to douse hotspots.
The blaze has burnt through more than 203 hectares and is still being controlled, but firefighters are confident they have the upper hand.
There is no threat to homes or property after more than a week of firefighting efforts, which saw multiple helicopters and dozens of crews fight the blaze from the air and on the ground.
The bushfire was sparked off Piallaway Road by a welder on February 16.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
