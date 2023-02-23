THERE are plenty of different ways to attack throwing a sunflower head.
"Some people will throw it sideways, some will do a big throw," Quirindi local Shaen Fraser said.
Ms Fraser is a member of a volunteer committee to promote tourist interest in sunflowers in the Liverpool Plains.
Even when the yellow flowers were just farmers' crops, they were still bringing people from cities to the area, she said.
"When they come and travel, they stay, they spend money in our shops, in our coffee shops, and just generate business," Ms Fraser said.
Quirindi is wrapping up the tourist season with an event dedicated to sunflowers from 9am on Sunday, February 26 at the Quirindi Rural Heritage Village.
The unveiling of silo art earlier this year has created "extra buzz" in the town, Ms Fraser said.
"It's complemented each other. They've come for the silo art, and they've come for the sunflowers," she said.
"It's just an extra added tourist attraction that we have. It just adds another extra thing to do while you're in town."
The sunflower throwing competition on the day of the event is an old-fashioned game to get families out in the fresh air.
The competition will break at 10am to announce the winners in this year's Sunflower Garden Competition.
Categories include People's Choice, Biggest Sunflower, Most Sunflowers in Bloom, Best Business Display, Best Overall Display, Best Scarecrow/Bird Deterrent.
Miniature train rides, leather work, woodwork, Hoopla by Quota, and face painting will also be on offer.
"We hope every year to expand a little bit on this sunflower phenomenon," Ms Fraser said.
