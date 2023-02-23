The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Quirindi celebrates tourism drawcards, silo art and sunflower fields, with competition

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
February 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandra Saunders practises her sunflower throwing technique. Picture by Peter Hardin

THERE are plenty of different ways to attack throwing a sunflower head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.