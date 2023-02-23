The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional councillor Phil Betts questions beautification of Fitzroy Plaza

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
February 23 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional councillor Phil Betts said more needs to be done to beautify Fitzroy Street. Picture by Gareth Gardner, inset file

Work to make Tamworth's CBD a more attractive, and greener place to visit, has been slow going, according to one councillor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.