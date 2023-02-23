Work to make Tamworth's CBD a more attractive, and greener place to visit, has been slow going, according to one councillor.
Phil Betts said it had taken almost five years for shrubs, which are meant to cover the umbrellas in Fitzroy Plaza, to creep their way even close to the top of the shade spots.
"Something needs to be done there," he told his fellow councillors at a meeting.
"We need to put some extra effort into ensuring those living umbrellas are living umbrellas."
The nine umbrellas were installed in January 2020, following feedback that the area lacked shade.
READ ALSO:
A year later, two of the umbrellas were removed to make way for outdoor dining at restaurant chain Burger Urge.
But slow growth isn't the only problem the plaza is facing.
Plans to light up Fitzroy Street have been delayed by months, due to material and resource shortages.
The light installation, which has been slated to celebrate Tamworth's heritage as the 'First City of Light', was expected to be complete late last year, but the timeline has blown out.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said after waiting "several months" the projection equipment had finally touched down in the country music capital.
"A specialised working group of local artists, design, technical electricians and digital display advisors are implementing the next phase of the project," they said.
Works will include configuring lighting and display equipment and installing infrastructure so the projections are ready to go for "selected events".
The illumination will be displayed on the Post Office building, and across Kable Avenue to Bicentennial Park.
Once the lights have been switched on, it's hoped the projections will make the CBD "a more attractive place to visit".
"The illuminations will transform Fitzroy Plaza into a much sought-after night-time destination, supporting restaurants, bars and accommodation venues," the spokesperson said.
"By strengthening the appeal of the city, the whole community can benefit from quantity and quality of choice and activity, and we can nurture events and entertainment within the precinct."
The project is expected to be complete in the coming months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.