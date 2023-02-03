THREE people have been injured in a vehicle rollover on Friday afternoon, including one woman who has been taken to hospital.
Ambulance paramedics, along with police and fire crews were deployed to reports of an accident on the Thunderbolts Way at Abington, between Uralla and Bundarra.
The crash happened just after 2pm on Friday, a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said.
On scene, paramedics treated a woman aged in her 50s, a woman aged in her 60s and a man believed to be aged in his 30s.
The woman in her 60s was stabilised at the scene and taken to Armidale hospital via ambulance for treatment for a shoulder injury and a suspected pelvis injury.
She was believed to be in a stable condition.
The younger two were assessed for minor injuries at the scene, and did not require hospital treatment.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
