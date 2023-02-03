PAID family and domestic violence leave becoming available for employees is a step towards bringing the issue out of the shadows of workplaces across the city.
The experience of family and domestic violence is in Tamworth's workforce, business chamber president Matthew Sweeney said.
"The legislation requires us to now acknowledge it, and deal with it," he said.
All employees are entitled to 10-days of paid and domestic leave in a 12 month period, with employees of large businesses experiencing family and domestic violence able to access it from February 1.
In small businesses with fewer than than 15 employees, this leave can be accessed from August 1.
"But if a small business is not providing that opportunity for their staff right now anyway, they're probably not going to keep their staff for too long," Mr Sweeney said.
"Small businesses need to be open and transparent with their employees, and vice versa."
READ MORE:
Mr Sweeney said businesses that are employers of choice provide the leave anyway, as unpaid, paid, compassionate, or sick leave.
The legislation makes it formal, and outlines that it's also required for casuals, he said.
It won't have an impact on workforce shortages, he said, instead it allows employees to be confident their employers will support them.
A fall in potential productivity due to the change shouldn't be a worry for business owners, since productivity would already drop in staff members who are suffering family or domestic violence, he said.
The chamber will inform local businesses in the city of the practical aspects including that family and domestic leave cannot be written on payslips, and what information employers can request as evidence.
The 10-days of paid leave is certainly a start, Tamworth Family Support Services CEO Belinda Kotris said.
On average, it takes seven to eight attempts for a person experiencing domestic or family violence to leave the situation.
"We know that domestic and family violence is a long insidious event over a long time," she said.
"I think that the 10-days is actually being able to recognize and also add to the personal and carers leave if there's physical injuries.
"But it's also there to be able to assist with people needing to take days off to attend court or police reports."
Having the financial means can help people leave a situation involving family and domestic violence.
"Any financial assistance will be of benefit," she said.
TFSS and the chamber are working together to ensure local business can support staff.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.