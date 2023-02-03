The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Everingham Solomons awards $1,000 bursary to Hayley Johnson from Peel High

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hayley Johnson, a soon-to-be undergraduate student at the University of Newcastle, is one step closer to her dream of practicing criminal law in Tamworth, thanks to a bursary from Everingham Solomons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.