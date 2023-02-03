Hayley Johnson, a soon-to-be undergraduate student at the University of Newcastle, is one step closer to her dream of practicing criminal law in Tamworth, thanks to a bursary from Everingham Solomons.
She is the first student from Peel High School to receive the legal firm's award in its 25-year history.
"The representation I bring to my communities: to Peel, to diversity, to inclusion, it means so much," she said.
The bursary provides $1,000 for Ms Johnson's tuition fees and an opportunity for two weeks of paid work experience at Everingham Solomons during each year of Ms Johnson's studies in Newcastle.
"I tried hard for this and I'm really proud of it ... I'm excited to come back to do the bursary, the clerkship," she said.
When accepting her award, Ms Johnson thanked the staff at Peel High School for their support and encouragement.
"She really wants to use her passion for law to help people" Hayley's legal studies teacher, Casey Barnett, said.
A stand-up member of the community, Ms Johnson has offered to return to Peel High after her studies to speak to students and potentially teach a few classes.
Staff at Everingham Solomons said Ms Johnson is the perfect recipient for the bursary.
"Hayley had a wonderful application, was very personable when she came to interview, and had great community involvement, as well as the academic side of things," Associate Sarah Rayner said.
They also said Ms Johnson shone through a competitive crowd of candidates, noting the high quality of applications received this year.
"It did take us a little minute to decide, but I think we chose the right person," Associate Libby Campbell said.
Teachers and lawyers alike wish Ms Johnson the best in her Communications and Law degree and look forward to welcoming her back to Tamworth soon.
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
